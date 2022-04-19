IPL 2022, Purple Cap Holders: Yuzvendra Chahal tops list, T Natarajan ranks 2nd

Yuzvendra Chahal consolidated his position at the top of the wicket taker’s list when he became the first bowler in the Indian Premier League 2022 to take a hat-trick. His sensational over, where he picked up 4 wickets to put the match out of Kolkata Knight Rider’s grasp.

The leg-spinner finished with 5 wickets and he has raced ahead to 17 wickets from 6 matches at an average of 10.35. After being left out of India’s squad for the last T20 World Cup, Chahal has made a roaring statement this season and looks like one of the certainties to be named for the world cup that is slated to be held later this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan too has made a roaring comeback to action after injury and he is in the second spot with 12 wickets. He has been very impressive in the slog overs and the Indian selectors will be thrilled to see him hurling down yorkers in the final overs.

Another comeback story that has been headlining this season is Kuldeep Yadav. After a tough couple of seasons in the IPL and with the Indian team, Kuldeep Yadav has been superb for the Delhi Capitals. So far, he has picked up 11 wickets from 5 matches so far with an average of 14.72 and with an economy rate of 8.23.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh Khan with 11 wickets and Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga with 11 wickets as well round off the top 5 positions.

Speaking after the match, he said that his plan was always going wide and full to right-handers and wanted them to take on the longer boundary. He also spoke about how he planned to get rid of Venkatesh Iyer and that his googly landed perfectly to tile the match in his side’s balance.

