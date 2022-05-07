IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai Weather Update

Punjab Kings, despite having a powerful batting order, have not had the best season so far. However, they found their stride in the last match against Gujarat Titans. The Mayank Agarwal-led side would be high on confidence when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Shikhar Dhawan continues to be prolific as an opener for Punjab, while Liam Livingstone has been a powerful force in the middle order. Mayank Agarwal slid down the order in the last match to allow Jonny Bairstow to open the innings and it will be interesting to see if they meander along the same route for this encounter.

As for Rajasthan Royals, the Sanju Samson-led side seem to be hugely dependent on Jos Buttler who has been in roaring form. However, time has come for the other batters in the top order to step up and do some heavy lifting. Skipper Samson has sizzled in patches, but Padikkal has not been up to the mark this season.

Bowling on both these sides have been top notch and the inclusion of Rishi Dhawan has added a lot of balance to Punjab. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been good for them in the death overs.

Weather Report

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Monday is likely to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain this Saturday. The wind speed can go up to 44 km/h in the afternoon.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

