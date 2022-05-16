IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash: Navi Mumbai Weather Update

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will meet for the second time in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Stadium on Monday at 7:30 PM IST. Though both teams are standing with the same points (12 points) playing the same number of matches (12 matches), Delhi Capitals are one step ahead as per the net run rate.

In their previous meeting, Delhi Capitals’ bowling unit showed sheer domination and bowled out Punjab Kings for 115. In response, the Rishabh Pant-led side reached the target in 11 overs and clinched a comfortable victory.

Both teams will eye to continue their winning run and find a place in the final four. Punjab Kings produced a mammoth 200-plus score in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kagiso Rabada-led bowling unit did not let RCB chase down the target and restricted them to 155. The huge win helped them to boost their net run rate which can play a major role in the playoff decider.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also clinched a victory against the in-form Rajasthan Royals in their last match in Navi Mumbai. The collective effort of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner helped them to reach a 161-run target losing only two wickets with 11 balls left to spare. As the track is looking good for the chase, Rishabh Pant will look to bring back the same strategy to knock PBKS down in the same venue.

Weather Report:

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Monday, 16 May. There is no chance of rain during this Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 19 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 63-79 percent.

Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Rishi Dhawan. Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel.

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

