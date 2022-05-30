IPL 2022 Final: Proud of my team, this season was really special for us, says RR's Sanju Samson

The result of the IPL 2022 final may not have gone his way, but Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hailed his team for the brand of cricket they played.

Samson said IPL 2022 was a special season for Rajasthan Royals as they made it to the finals after a long wait of 14 years.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson said, “This season is really special for us. We have been able to play good cricket and give fans some happy moments. All the youngsters, seniors played well as a team, I am proud of my team."

He said the management believed that if they were to lay their hands on the title, it was important for the team have a bunch of influential fast bowlers.

"That's why they invested a lot in bowlers like Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy. We believe quality bowlers win you the tournament. So we invested in them," he added.

Speaking about his role in the team, he said, "With Jos playing throughout 20 overs, my role was a bit different. It was a decent season for me, nice 30s and 40s and 20s. But there is a lot to learn. And huge congratulations to Gujarat Titans."

After opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals failed to put up a good total against the Gujarat Titans in the finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Royals never quite got going as they lost Yashaswi Jaiswal after a good start. Then triple strikes from Hardik Pandya rattled the side and eventually, they were restricted to 130, which did not turn out to be a match-winning total.

