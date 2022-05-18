IPL 2022: Priyam Garg takes stunning catch to dismiss Daniel Sams in MI vs SRH clash

Young Uttar Pradesh batter Priyam Garg was included in the playing XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad for their match against Mumbai Indians. The young man was asked to open the innings and he made an immediate impression. He gave SRH a bright start with a crisp 42 off 26 balls. Some late-order hitting saw the side post 193 runs on the scoreboard.

However, Mumbai Indians got off to a great start courtesy Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. However, as soon as Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Washington Sundar, the Mumbai-based franchise lost their way. Ishan Kishan followed his captain back to the pavilion and this is when Kane Williamson unleashed Umran Malik and his pace.

Malik was constantly troubling the Mumbai batters with his pace and bounce and he accounted for Daniel Sams with a fast ball on off stump. Sams tried to smack it over mid-wicket, but Priyam Garg timed his jump to perfection and pulled off a spectacular catch. Sams, who was promoted up the order, had to trudge back for just 15 off 11 balls.

Watch the clip here.

Mumbai Indians lost their way after the dismissal of their captain as Umran Malik broke the back of the chase with 3 wickets in the middle phase. It was only Tim David who remained steady at the crease as he smashed 4 sixes off T Natarajan in the 18th over to bring life into the chase. However, he ran himself out on the final ball of the over.

Mumbai Indians needed 19 runs off the final 2 overs, but the momentum completely shifted when Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a maiden. Ramandeep Singh clobbered a four and a six in the final over, but the bridge was too far for Mumbai as they lost the match by 3 runs.

SRH are still in the competition, albeit hanging by a slim hope, and they would now want a whole host of results to fall in their favour if they are to make it to the playoffs.

