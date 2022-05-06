IPL 2022: 'Pollard ka replacement tayyar hai', Twitter lauds Tim David's blistering knock against GT

Mumbai Indians' Tim David set the Brabourne Stadium on fire as he hammered a 21-ball 44 to propel MI to 177/6 in the 51st match of IPL 2022 between MI and Gujarat Titans.

Striding in at 119/4 after Kieron Pollard's dismissal, David got Mumbai back on track with a blistering knock. Mumbai had got off to a solid start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 74 from 7.3 over for the opening wicket. MI, however, lost their way as they lost regular wickets. They were struggling a bit at 119/4 in the 15th over.

However, David launched a scathing attack and clobbered four sixes and two fours as he raced to 44 off 21 balls. In the process, he completed 2,000 T20 runs. He helped MI score 57 runs from the last five overs.

MI had dropped David after just two matches in which he scored 12 and one. He was brought back against RR in their last match where he scored 20 not out off 9 balls.

Twitter was full of praise for the big hitter as he set the stage on fire in Mumbai.

Tim David got solid power and big reach. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 6, 2022

Early jitters but post that @timdavid8 contributed nicely- has the final laugh vs Md Shami big credit to @rashidkhan_19 with all going for runs he held back MI’s flow#GTvMI #IPL2022 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) May 6, 2022

Stunning innings by Tim David. If he hadn't already done enough, I think it's now time for him to come above Kieron Pollard in the batting order. #MIvGT — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) May 6, 2022

Australia should pick Tim David soon in T20 team ahead of the World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2022

Tim David doesn't hit sixes, he clobbers them. Pollard ka replacement taiyaar hai MI ke pass#MIvGT — Cricket Geek (@CricketGeek007) May 6, 2022