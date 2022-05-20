Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR secure second place with win over CSK

Cricket

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR secure second place with win over CSK

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

IPL Trophy during day one of Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

IPL Trophy during Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group.  Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

On Friday, RR scripted a remarkable victory over CSK to secure second place and book a Qualifier 1 game against GT.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 629 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 26 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 GT (Q) 14 10 3 0  +0.316 20
2  RR (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.298 18
3 LSG (Q) 14 9 5 0 +0.251 18
4 RCB 14 8 6 0 -0.253 16
5 DC 13 7 6 0 -+0.255 14
6 KKR 14 6 8 0 +0.146 12
7 PBKS 13 6 7 0 -0.043 12
8 SRH 13 6 7 0 -0.230 12
9 CSK 14 4 10 0 -0.203 8
10 MI 13 3 10 0 -0.577 6

Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings

Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings 

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 20, 2022 23:24:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Gujarat Titans qualify, what others need to do to progress?
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 playoffs scenarios explained: Gujarat Titans qualify, what others need to do to progress?

IPL Qualification: Of the 10 teams that entered IPL 2022, nine of them can still qualify for the playoffs. The only team out of contention are Mumbai Indians.

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

LSG vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

LSG vs KKR Match 53 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pune Weather Update
First Cricket News

IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pune Weather Update

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on matchday. There is no chance of precipitation during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match.