IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR secure second place with win over CSK

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Friday, RR scripted a remarkable victory over CSK to secure second place and book a Qualifier 1 game against GT.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 629 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 26 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|GT (Q)
|14
|10
|3
|0
|+0.316
|20
|2
|RR (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.298
|18
|3
|LSG (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.251
|18
|4
|RCB
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.253
|16
|5
|DC
|13
|7
|6
|0
|-+0.255
|14
|6
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|+0.146
|12
|7
|PBKS
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.043
|12
|8
|SRH
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.230
|12
|9
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.203
|8
|10
|MI
|13
|3
|10
|0
|-0.577
|6
IPL Qualification: Of the 10 teams that entered IPL 2022, nine of them can still qualify for the playoffs. The only team out of contention are Mumbai Indians.
LSG vs KKR Match 53 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction
Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on matchday. There is no chance of precipitation during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match.