IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR reclaim top spot after beating RCB

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Tuesday, RR reclaimed top spot in the points table with a 29-run win over RCB.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 499 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 18 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RR
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+0.561
|12
|2
|GT
|7
|6
|1
|0
|+0.396
|12
|3
|SRH
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+0.691
|10
|4
|LSG
|8
|5
|3
|0
|-0.334
|10
|5
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|0
|-0.572
|10
|6
|PBKS
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.419
|8
|7
|DC
|7
|3
|4
|0
|+0.715
|6
|8
|KKR
|8
|3
|5
|0
|+0.080
|6
|9
|CSK
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-0.538
|4
|10
|MI
|8
|0
|8
|0
|-1.000
|0
Ashwin batted at No. 6 for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday but left the field after two balls in the 19th over to make way for Riyan Parag. He had scored 28 off 23 before retiring himself out.
With 8 wickets in three matches at an average of 10.75 and with an economy of 7.16, the Australian fast bowler has emerged as the most effective overseas pacer in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.
Batting at No. 4, Pandya has 228 runs in five innings, second in the race for Orange Cap after Jos Buttler. And most importantly, unlike some of his India teammates whose strike-rate took a dip as soon as they became captains, Pandya has struck at 136.52 this season.