  • IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR move past LSG to 2nd spot after 24-run win

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR move past LSG to 2nd spot after 24-run win

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

IPL Trophy during day one of Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group.  Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

On Friday, PBKS collected two crucial points with a clinical win over RCB.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 627 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 24 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 GT 13 10 3 0  +0.391 20
2 RR 13 8 5 0 +0.304 16
3 LSG 13 8 5 0 +0.262 16
4 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.323 14
5 DC 12 6 6 0 +0.210 12
6 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.160 12
7 PBKS 12 6 6 0 +0.023 12
8 SRH 12 5 7 0 -0.270 10
9 CSK 13 4 9 0 -0.206 8
10 MI 12 3 9 0 -0.613 6

Updated Date: May 15, 2022 23:41:42 IST

