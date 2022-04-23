IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RR jump to the top after beating DC

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Thursday, Mumbai Indians succumbed to their seventh straight defeat, remaining winless as Chennai Super Kings got the better of them tanks to a wonderful finishing from MS Dhoni. This was CSK's second win.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 375 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 17 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+0.432
|10
|2
|GT
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+0.395
|10
|3
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|0
|+0.251
|10
|4
|LSG
|7
|4
|3
|0
|+0.124
|8
|5
|SRH
|6
|4
|2
|0
|-0.077
|8
|6
|DC
|7
|3
|4
|0
|+0.715
|6
|7
|KKR
|7
|3
|4
|0
|+0.160
|6
|8
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.562
|6
|9
|CSK
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.534
|4
|10
|MI
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-0.892
|0
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game placed eighth in the points table after notching up their first win of the season Debutants Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been superb till now and are placed third.
Rohit Sharma hasn’t really had the greatest of time with the bat in this edition of IPL. He has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 in seven matches so far.
Ashwin batted at No. 6 for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday but left the field after two balls in the 19th over to make way for Riyan Parag. He had scored 28 off 23 before retiring himself out.