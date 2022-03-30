IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
In Match 6 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders to register first win of the tournament. They moved to 6th with that victory.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 93 runs
Purple Cap holder: Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)- 5 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|RR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3.050
|2
|2
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.914
|2
|3
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.697
|2
|4
|KKR
|2
|1
|0
|0
|+0.093
|2
|5
|GT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.286
|2
|6
|RCB
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-0.048
|2
|7
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.286
|0
|8
|CSK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.639
|0
|9
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.914
|0
|10
|SRH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.050
|0
Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings
Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022
We dissect the DC vs MI and PBKS vs RCB matches that raise a few burning questions which could potentially hold importance in future games.
Samson, a wicketkeeper-batter, remained the hero after he smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball blitz and put on a key stand of 73 with Devdutt Padikkal, who made 41.
Sanju Samson had expressed displeasure on a post depicting him in a way he did not like.