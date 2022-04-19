IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: RCB climb to second spot with win over LSG

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore replaced Rajasthan Royals in second spot in the points table, with an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 375 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 17 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT 6 5 1 0 +0.395 10 2 RCB 7 5 2 0 +0.251 10 3 RR 6 4 2 0 +0.380 8 4 LSG 7 4 3 0 +0.124 8 5 SRH 6 4 2 0 -0.077 8 6 KKR 7 3 4 0 +0.160 6 7 PBKS 6 3 3 0 +0.109 6 8 DC 5 2 3 0 +0.219 4 9 CSK 6 1 5 0 -0.638 2 10 MI 6 0 6 0 -1.048 0

Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings

Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.