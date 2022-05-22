IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: PBKS finish sixth after beating SRH

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Saturday, MI beat DC by five wickets. While DC bowed out of the tournament, the result helped RCB book a spot in the playoffs.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 629 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 26 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|GT (Q)
|14
|10
|4
|0
|+0.316
|20
|2
|RR (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.298
|18
|3
|LSG (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|+0.251
|18
|4
|RCB(Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|-0.253
|16
|5
|DC
|14
|7
|7
|0
|-+0.204
|14
|6
|PBKS
|14
|7
|7
|0
|+0.126
|14
|7
|KKR
|14
|6
|8
|0
|+0.146
|12
|8
|SRH
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.379
|12
|9
|CSK
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.203
|8
|10
|MI
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.506
|8
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News.
