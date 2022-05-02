IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR climb to 7th after win over RR

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Monday, KKR beat RR by 7 wickets to break the losing rut and go seventh in the table.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 566 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 19 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|GT
|9
|8
|1
|0
|+0.377
|16
|2
|LSG
|10
|7
|3
|0
|+0.397
|14
|3
|RR
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+0.340
|12
|4
|SRH
|9
|5
|4
|0
|+0.471
|10
|5
|RCB
|10
|5
|5
|0
|-0.558
|10
|6
|DC
|9
|4
|5
|0
|+0.587
|8
|7
|KKR
|10
|4
|6
|0
|+0.060
|8
|8
|PBKS
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.470
|8
|9
|CSK
|9
|3
|6
|0
|-0.407
|6
|10
|MI
|9
|1
|8
|0
|-0.836
|2
Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings
Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
There is no stopping for Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.
Brilliant bowling from by Josh Hazlewood has ensured the game stayed out of Lucknow's reach.
Rajasthan Royals will almost certainly make it to the next stage, but beyond that, they have a problem in their hands.