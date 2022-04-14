IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: Gujarat Titans go top with win over RR

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Wednesday, Gujarat Titans outclassed Rajasthan Royals to go top of the table at the DY Patil Stadium.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 272 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|GT
|5
|4
|1
|0
|+0.450
|8
|2
|KKR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.446
|6
|3
|RR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.389
|6
|4
|PBKS
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.239
|6
|5
|LSG
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.174
|6
|6
|RCB
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+0.006
|6
|7
|DC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|+0.476
|4
|8
|SRH
|4
|2
|2
|0
|-0.501
|4
|9
|CSK
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-0.745
|2
|10
|MI
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-1.072
|0
Dube, who struck an unbeaten 95, and Uthappa, who hit 88, put on a third-wicket partnership of 165 to drive Chennai to 216-4 against RCB in Mumbai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game placed eighth in the points table after notching up their first win of the season Debutants Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have been superb till now and are placed third.
Hazlewood, who was a part of the Australian squad during the Pakistan series, will be joining the franchise in next couple of days and will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before being available for selection.