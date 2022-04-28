Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: GT reclaim top spot after beating SRH

Cricket

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 28th, 2022
  • 18:35:24 IST

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

IPL Trophy during day one of Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

IPL Trophy during Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group.  Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

On Wednesday, GT reclaimed top spot in the points table with a thrilling five-wicket win over SRH.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 499 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 18 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 GT 8 7 1 0  +0.371 14
2 RR 8 6 2 0 +0.561 12
3 SRH 8 5 2 0 +0.600 10
4 LSG 8 5 3 0 -0.334 10
5 RCB 9 5 4 0 -0.572 10
6 PBKS 8 4 4 0 -0.419 8
7 DC 7 3 4 0 +0.715 6
8 KKR 8 3 5 0 +0.080 6
9 CSK 8 2 6 0 -0.538 4
10 MI 8 0 8 0 -1.000 0

Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings

Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings 

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Updated Date: April 28, 2022 18:35:24 IST

Tags:

