IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: GT reclaim top spot after beating SRH

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
On Wednesday, GT reclaimed top spot in the points table with a thrilling five-wicket win over SRH.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) - 499 runs
Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 18 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|GT
|8
|7
|1
|0
|+0.371
|14
|2
|RR
|8
|6
|2
|0
|+0.561
|12
|3
|SRH
|8
|5
|2
|0
|+0.600
|10
|4
|LSG
|8
|5
|3
|0
|-0.334
|10
|5
|RCB
|9
|5
|4
|0
|-0.572
|10
|6
|PBKS
|8
|4
|4
|0
|-0.419
|8
|7
|DC
|7
|3
|4
|0
|+0.715
|6
|8
|KKR
|8
|3
|5
|0
|+0.080
|6
|9
|CSK
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-0.538
|4
|10
|MI
|8
|0
|8
|0
|-1.000
|0
Now with a secure place in the XI, Gujarat Titans can hope that David Miller can take his form deep into the tournament.
With 8 wickets in three matches at an average of 10.75 and with an economy of 7.16, the Australian fast bowler has emerged as the most effective overseas pacer in this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) so far.
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Umran Malik has consistently bowled over 150 kph in IPL 2022.