IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
In Match 4 of IPL 2022 on Monday, Tewatia's heroics led Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden IPL victory as they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets. With that win, Hardik Pandya and Co find themselves in fourth place with two points.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs
Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Basil Thampi - 3 wickets each
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.914
|2
|2
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.697
|2
|3
|KKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.639
|2
|4
|GT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.286
|2
|5
|SRH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|RR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.286
|0
|8
|CSK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.639
|0
|9
|RCB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.697
|0
|10
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.914
|0
