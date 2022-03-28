Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC down MI to go top; PBKS prevail over RCB

Cricket

IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC down MI to go top; PBKS prevail over RCB

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 28th, 2022
  • 0:30:35 IST

IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.

This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.

IPL Trophy during day one of Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

IPL Trophy during Indian Premier League Player Auction 2022. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group.  Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday to go top of the table, while Punjab Kings stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore to go second.

Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs

Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Kuldeep Yadav - 3 wickets

Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table: 

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
1 DC 1  1  0 0  +0.914  2
2 PBKS 1  1  0 0  +0.697  2
3 KKR 1  1  0 0  +0.639  2
4 LSG 0 0
5 SRH 0 0
6 RR 0 0
7 GT 0 0
8 CSK 1  0  1 0  -0.639  0
9 RCB 1 0  1 0  -0.697  0
10 MI 1 0  1 0  -0.914  0

Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings

Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings 

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 28, 2022 00:30:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants live coverage, venue, date, timing
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants live coverage, venue, date, timing

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants live score streaming, IPL 2022: Here's how you can watch the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Factbox, drowsy devils finally gaining some consistency
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Factbox, drowsy devils finally gaining some consistency

All you need to know about IPL franchise Delhi Capitals

IPL 2022: Skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and others join Delhi Capitals squad ahead of new season
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and others join Delhi Capitals squad ahead of new season

Pant, Axar and Bharat underwent a direct bubble-to-bubble transfer. They were earlier in the Indian team bubble for the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka.