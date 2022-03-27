IPL 2022 has in store new teams, changed squad line-ups and a different format. But that will not necessarily impact the point system.
This year the format is going to be a little different, wherein the 10 teams will be split into two groups - Group A and B.
Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants
Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans
Now, within the groups, each team will play each other twice, as well as twice against the team in the same row from the other group. Then each team from every group will play against all the other teams in the other group once. That brings it to a total of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all teams.
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium to go top of the table.
Here's the list of current Orange and Purple Cap holders:
Orange Cap holder: Ishan Kishan (MI) - 81 runs
Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Kuldeep Yadav - 3 wickets
Here's the latest updated IPL 2022 league table:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.914
|2
|2
|KKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.639
|2
|3
|GT
|0
|0
|4
|SRH
|0
|0
|5
|LSG
|0
|0
|6
|RR
|0
|0
|7
|PBKS
|0
|0
|8
|RCB
|0
|0
|9
|CSK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.639
|0
|10
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.914
|0
