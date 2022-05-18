IPL 2022: Picked up fist-pumping wicket celebration style from Dale Steyn, says Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for the side in the Tuesday's game against Mumbai Indians, scalping 3 for 23 in three overs. While the pacer has been impressing everyone with his consistent speeds of over 150kmph and wicket-taking abilities, Malik has also grabbed eyeballs for his post-wicket celebrations which are quite similar to that of veteran South African cricketer and SRH mentor Dale Steyn.

In a post-match chat with his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday, Malik revealed the reason behind the celebration.

“Dale sir stands as the umpire in the nets when I am bowling. When I take a wicket, he does this (celebration). One day I also did that and it has become a habit since,” said Malik during the chat posted on Twitter.

“I have learnt a lot from him (Steyn). If we are bowling for three hours in the nets, he’ll keep standing with us throughout the three hours,” he added.

Talking about his first IPL season, Malik said that he was fortunate enough to play all the games in the tournament so far.

“This is my first full season, this was my 13th game. I have played all the matches, so that feels really good,” Umran said.

He further added, “I have taken wickets and gone for runs too, so in the matches where I have been expensive, I’ve tried to learn from that, from the mistakes that I’ve made.”

To Bhuvneshwar's question whether express speed comes naturally to him or if it is a result of strength training, the bowler said, “I bowl fast (naturally). So the pace keeps getting generated by itself. I put in a lot of effort with my body.

“Even in tennis-ball cricket, I would bowl a lot of fast yorkers. So no one would feel like playing against me. That has helped me a lot. The tennis ball is much lighter, so if you are bowling fast with it, it helps you when you bowl with the leather ball.”

Playing in his first full season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the pacer has impressed by taking 21 wickets from 13 matches which have placed him amongst the top 5 bowlers in the IPL 2022 standings.

Bhuvneshwar also played an important role for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Tuesday's game as he brought the team back into the game with a wicket-maiden 19th over, leaving Fazalhaq Farooqi with a cushion of 19 runs to defend in the last over.

In the video, Umran is seen asking Bhuvneshwar what made him so successful at the death, to which he replied, "The most important thing when you are bowling at the death is to stay calm. Many times, if you concede a boundary, you come under pressure. So if you can keep a calm mind, it will help you.”

Bhuvneshwar further added, “It was luck that it (the 19th over) turned out to be a maiden. But I was trying to bowl yorkers. I felt the yorker was the best option on that wicket to prevent run-scoring, if it was executed well. Luckily, all deliveries landed in a good spot.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their last league game against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 22 May.

