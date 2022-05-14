IPL 2022: PBKS hammer RCB at Brabourne to keep playoff hopes alive

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) [ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ] at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
RCB have 14 points under their belt with two games to go and it’s a pretty straight forward equation for them. Just go out there and win!
Virat Kohli's poor run in IPL 2022 continued as the former RCB captain was dismissed for 20 off Kagiso Rabada's bowling during the team's chase of the 210-run target.