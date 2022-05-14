Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: PBKS hammer RCB at Brabourne to keep playoff hopes alive

Punjab Kings opener Jonny Bairstow celebrates after completing his half-century off just 21 balls. Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the fall of a Punjab Kings wicket. Sportzpics

Liam Livingstone of Punjab Kings helps Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 60 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 13th May 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone helps Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Harshal Patel up after the latter lost his balance and fell during his delivery stride. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli reacts after getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the RCB-PBKS clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings seamer Rishi Dhawan, sporting the protective face mask today, appeals to the umpire. Sportzpics

A happy Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal gestures following his team's commanding 54-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics

