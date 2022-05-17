IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler slows down, still leads the batting charts

IPL 2022 Orange Cap: The action is heating up in the IPL 2022 as teams are jostling to get into the top-four. Gujarat Titans with 18 points have already secured a top-two position, but the points table is still wide open for the rest of the sides to get into contention.

Rajasthan Royals are currently second with 16 points and look good to progress through to the playoffs. One of the main reasons behind their consistent run has been the form of their batters, especially Jos Buttler who continues his rein at the top of the run-getters table. He continues to don the orange cap and is head and shoulders above the other batters as far as the leading run-getters in the tournament is concerned.

In 13 matches, he has scored 627 runs at an average of 52.25 and with a strike rate of 148.22. Although, his pace and consistency has slightly waned in the recent week, he still continues to be a run machine for Rajasthan Royals this season. If the side wants to qualify through to the playoffs and go all the way to clinch the title.

Coming in at number 2 is Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul, who has not had the best of seasons as per his benchmarks. He has creamed two tons so far courtesy of which he has currently 469 runs in 13 matches. He now needs to take his guard again as Lucknow have not officially qualified and they need their captain to start scoring big runs in the remaining few matches.

David Warner, one of the most prolific batters in the IPL, is at number 3 and after a slow start to the season, he has hit his stride once again. So far, the Australian has peeled off 427 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.38 and with a strike rate of 151.95.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.