IPL 2022 Orange Cap: Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan tied on 135 runs after first week

Rajasthan Royals have announced their arrival in style this IPL. And, one of the reasons behind their dominating start has been the team's in-form batting order. After flexing their muscles against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan batting order was in top form against the Mumbai Indians as well.

Jos Buttler, who has a terrific record against Mumbai, was mighty impressive. He went after Basil Thampi in the powerplay and never looked back. The wicketkeeper-batter raced to his century, and after two matches he has scored 135 runs at an average of 67.50 and a strike rate of 140.62. Currently, Buttler and Ishan Kishan of the Mumbai Indians are the joint-holder of the orange cap.

Kishan, much like Buttler, has made a strong start to the season. Although Mumbai Indians has not made the best starts to the season, Kishan has been consistent as an opener and has been one of the positives for the team so far.

In two matches, the left-hander has scored 135 runs at an average of 135 and a strike rate of 148.35.

Deepak Hooda, the all-rounder who is playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, is the third leading run-scorer in the season so far. He has been batting in the middle order for LSG and has looked quite decent. In 3 matches so far, Hooda has scored 119 runs at an average of 39.67 and a strike rate of 145.12.

Dew has played an important factor in the matches so far. However, over the last few games, the teams that have batted first too have won their games. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings batted first and went on to win their matches.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are the two sides that are unbeaten in the league so far and they have won both their games. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have not made the best start to their season. While Mumbai have lost both their games, CSK have lost all their 3 matches so far.

