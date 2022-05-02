IPL 2022, Orange Cap holders: Jos Buttler targets Virat Kohli's record, Abhishek Sharma the surprise package

Jos Buttler and KL Rahul seem to be in a different league altogether in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rajasthan Royals opener and the Lucknow Super Giants captain are currently battling for the Orange Cap. Despite all of Rahul's mammoth scores, he is still some distance away from Buttler.

Rahul played a brilliant knock of 77 off 51 balls against Delhi Capitals. His innings was laced with four boundaries and five sixes and was one of the main reasons behind LSG putting up a score of 195 for 3 batting first against DC, which in the end, proved to be six runs too many for the latter.

Rahul currently has 451 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53. Despite these staggering numbers, the right-hander is still some distance away from Buttler. The Royals' wicketkeeper-batter is at the top of the list with 566 runs to his name in nine matches.

Considering Rajasthan Royals' high chances of making it to the playoffs by finishing in the top four, Buttler will at least — of course taking into consideration that he doesn't get injured — have six more matches to try and break Virat Kohli's all-time record for most runs in an IPL season. The former RCB captain had scored 973 runs in IPL 2016.

The England right-handed batter still requires 408 runs to get passed Kohli but looking at the kind of form he is in, that is sure not an unrealistic target.

At number three currently in the Orange Cap list is Sunrisers Hyderabad's young left-handed opening batter Abhishek Sharma. The youngster has taken giant strides in the last few games. His scores of 47, 65, and 39 in the last three games have helped him displace Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya from the third spot. Sharma currently has 324 runs in nine matches while Pandya has mustered 308 in as many.

In the fifth spot is Mumbai Indians' mister consistent Tilak Varma. The left-hander, in his first season of IPL, is the current highest scorer of the Mumbai Indians with 307 runs in 9 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.