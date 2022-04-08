IPL 2022: 'Old fella’s still doing it', Glenn Maxwell all praise for RCB teammate Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) overseas star Glenn Maxwell, who is all set to play his first game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 this weekend, was all praise of his teammate Dinesh Karthik after the veteran wicket-keeper took the tournament by storm earlier this week.

Karthik rolled back years last Tuesday with a sensational knock of 44 not out against Rajasthan Royals while propelling his side Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thrilling four-wicket win.

The knock was deemed special as the 36-year-old batter helped RCB chase down 170 after the side slumped to 87/5 at one stage. Karthik clobbered RR bowlers all around the park during his 23-ball innings laced with seven fours and a solitary six.

Maxwell said he is really looking forward to sharing the dressing room with DK after a gap of nine years as they played together for Mumbai Indians in 2013.

“Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik,” said the 33-year-old Australian during an interview to RCB. “He’s been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella’s still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us.”

When asked about his fitness, Maxwell said he made the most out of the mandatory quarantine period upon arrival from Australia to keep himself match-ready and is eager to be back on the field.

“I’m glad I look fit, I don’t know. I don’t exactly feel it. I haven’t done much over the last few weeks. I was looking forward to getting over here. I know I had a week from when I landed to the first game that I was playing, so, I wanted to do that as preparation time and know that I can get myself up to match ready for that first game. I just can’t wait for the night to get back out there with the guys,” he said.

