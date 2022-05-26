IPL 2022: 'Not for the faint-hearted', how Twitterati reacted to RCB's 14-run win over LSG in Eliminator

Rajat Patidar owned the big stage with a magnificent hundred as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday.

RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals, losers of first qualifiers, in qualifier 2, while Lucknow's journey ended following the defeat here.

Invited to bat, Patidar, the 28-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, produced an innings for the ages as he towered over his more illustrious colleagues with an unbeaten 54-ball 112-run knock that had as many as 12 fours and 7 maximums to power RCB to a huge 207 for 4.

In reply, skipper KL Rahul slammed a 58-ball 79 to keep Lucknow in the hunt but Josh Hazlewood (3/43) dealt a twin blow in the penultimate over as LSG finished at 193 for 6.

The high-scoring encounter at the hallowed Eden Gardens did draw plenty of reactions fans and experts alike on social media. Let us take a look at some of the most interesting posts on microblogging website Twitter:

RCB RCB RCB!!!!!🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 25, 2022

Eden mein Rcb ke fans dil garden garden. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2022

OFF TO QUALIFIER 2! Absolutely not sorry to my neighbours for cheering loudly at 4:30am! We are doing this thing! RCB!!!🔥 #LSGvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 25, 2022

Ee Saala Cup fosho 🔥 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 25, 2022

MI watching RCB win the match pic.twitter.com/l53OrqyPXt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2022

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score Update Latest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.