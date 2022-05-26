IPL 2022: 'Not for the faint-hearted', how Twitterati reacted to RCB's 14-run win over LSG in Eliminator

Rajat Patidar owned the big stage with a magnificent hundred as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat debutants Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday.
RCB will now take on Rajasthan Royals, losers of first qualifiers, in qualifier 2, while Lucknow's journey ended following the defeat here.
Invited to bat, Patidar, the 28-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, produced an innings for the ages as he towered over his more illustrious colleagues with an unbeaten 54-ball 112-run knock that had as many as 12 fours and 7 maximums to power RCB to a huge 207 for 4.
In reply, skipper KL Rahul slammed a 58-ball 79 to keep Lucknow in the hunt but Josh Hazlewood (3/43) dealt a twin blow in the penultimate over as LSG finished at 193 for 6.
The high-scoring encounter at the hallowed Eden Gardens did draw plenty of reactions fans and experts alike on social media. Let us take a look at some of the most interesting posts on microblogging website Twitter:
RCB RCB RCB!!!!!🎉
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 25, 2022
Eden mein Rcb ke fans dil garden garden. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 25, 2022
Following RCB not for the faint hearted #LSGvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/rkOSjsg8na
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 25, 2022
OFF TO QUALIFIER 2! Absolutely not sorry to my neighbours for cheering loudly at 4:30am! We are doing this thing! RCB!!!🔥 #LSGvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 25, 2022
Ee Saala Cup fosho 🔥
— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) May 25, 2022
MI watching RCB win the match pic.twitter.com/l53OrqyPXt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 25, 2022
With inputs from PTI
Taking the inner road to the lucrative IPL 2022 final, which goes through another Qualifier 2 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will square off in Eliminator of the IPL 2022.
Patidar slammed the first century of his T20 career in just 49 balls and finally finished with the figures of 112 in 54 balls laced with 12 fours and 7 sixes.
The first qualifier will be held between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on 24 May. The second qualifier will take place on 27 May, while the highly-anticipated final is on 29 May.