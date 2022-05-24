IPL 2022: 'No off days' for Rajasthan Royals spinner R Ashwin as he plays chess aboard flight to Kolkata

Rajasthan Royals got some time to prepare for the playoff matches after the completion of the league stage of IPL 2022. But for their spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, it seems that there is no respite at all as he was seen playing chess during the team's journey to Kolkata from Mumbai.

The official Instagram handle of the franchise shared a video of the players during their trip from Mumbai to Kolkata where Ashwin can be seen occupied in a game of chess with one of his fellow teammates. The video was captioned, "No off days for Ravichandran Ashwin’s…"



In the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Ashwin was a part of the 14 matches Rajasthan Royals have played till now and managed to pick up 11 wickets at an economy of 7.14. In this season, the 35-year-old cricketer has impressed with his batting skills as well. With 183 runs from 10 innings, Ashwin is the sixth highest run-getter for his team.

Ashwin scored a 38-ball fifty in the match against Delhi Capitals on 11 May followed by an unbeaten 40 against Chennai Super Kings in the final league match of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals are set to be on the field against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2022 today. Their game faces slight uncertainty as Kolkata was hit by thunderstorms in the days leading to the playoffs. It is expected to rain on the day of the first qualifier as well. RR’s flight was caught in a thunderstorm while reaching Kolkata and subsequently faced a lot of turbulence in the flight at the time of landing.

