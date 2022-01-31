Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: New franchise Lucknow Super Giants unveil team's logo ahead of mega auction

  • Asian News International
  • January 31st, 2022
  • 22:51:46 IST

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Monday revealed the logo of the side ahead of the 2022 mega auction.

The franchise said that their brand identity draws inspiration from ancient Indian mythology.

"The mythical bird Garuda- who is a protector and enthroned with the power to move swiftly, has inspired us to create the winged emblem of the team. Garuda is omnipresent in every Indian culture and sub-culture," LSG said in a statement.

"The tri-colour wings of the entity, symbolically represent Lucknow Super Giants' Pan -India appeal. The body of the bird has been formed by a blue coloured bat to signify the game of cricket, there is a red ball with an orange seam too. It is like an auspicious 'Jay tilak'," it added.

Lucknow Super Giants said the identity, as a whole, is endowed with strong positive energy to soar higher and higher and achieve success.

Lucknow have opted to go with KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) for the IPL 2022. KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat.

Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise

