IPL 2022: ‘Never say never with DK’, Twitter in awe of Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed as RCB script stunning win over RR

In a thrilling contest at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals were handed their first loss of this season. Led by Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bangalore came from behind to script a terrific win and register their second win this season.

Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a par total of 169 courtesy a scratchy 47-ball 70 from Jos Buttler. Shimron Hetmyer and Buttler scored 42 in the last two overs to take Rajasthan to 169. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 1 wicket for 18 runs in his allotted quota of 4 overs.

In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a good start, with Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat adding 55 runs for the first wicket. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's dismissal of du Plessis triggered a collapse, as RR picked up 4 wickets for just seven runs.

This was when Dinesh Karthik strode out. Partnering with Shahbaz Ahmed. he started to turn the match in favour of his side. Karthik took a heavy toll of an R Ashwin over, where he plundered 19 runs. His power-packed innings saw RCB come roaring back in the contest.

After that over, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed were back in their elements and they smashed boundaries off Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini as well as Trent Boult. When Ahmed was eventually dismissed, their 67-run partnership from just 33 balls had put RCB within touching distance of victory.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan Royals and he ended the day with 2 wickets and gave away just 15 runs in his four overs. This season has been started well for RCB and with the inclusion of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, this side will only get stronger.

Here is how Twitter reacted after RCB’s remarkable comeback and win:

Aakash Chopra called Shahbaz Ahmed a game-changer:

Shahbaz didn’t bowl a single over…batted at 6. And produced a match-winning…game-changing innings. Well played #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 5, 2022

Irfan Pathan said Ahmed played a special innings:

This was a special innings from the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed. And Dinesh Karthik continues to live up to his finishers role for RCB. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2022

Parthiv Patel called Karthik and Ahmed's partnership extremely sensible:

When all seemed lost, an excellent and sensible partnership between #DK and #Shahbaz not only rescued the RCB but won an important game against a team which was unbeaten so far. #RRvsRCB #RCBvsRR #CricketTwitter #IPL2022 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 5, 2022

Here are some more reactions: