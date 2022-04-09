IPL 2022: ‘Nehraji, yeh Tewatia kyaa khaata hai?’ Twitter erupts as Rahul Tewatia pulls of thrilling win for GT

Gujarat Titans clinched their third win on the bounce after a last-over thriller took them over the line against a spirited Punjab Kings. They needed 12 runs off 2 balls and Rahul Tewatia smashed the last two balls for sixes to seal a sensational win.

Odean Smith needed to defend 18 runs in the final over and he started well with a wide and a dot ball and then Hardik Pandya was sent back after being run out. However, then David Miller smashed a slower ball from smith to mid-wicket for a boundary and then an overthrow by Smith brought Tewatia back on strike and he proceeded to smash a couple of sixes to cap off a memorable game.

Earlier, Punjab Kings were powered by Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan. Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls and found good company in Jitesh Sharma. However, there was a middle-order collapse and owing to some late hitting by Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab ended with 189 runs.

In response, Shubman Gill looked in sublime form. After his brilliant knock in the last match, he scored a superb 96 runs. In the powerplay overs, he scored 33 of the 53 runs that Gujarat Titans managed to score. Gill was given company by debutant Sai Sudharshan and Hardik Pandya that helped Gujarat Titans stay afloat in the chase.

However, it all boiled down to the final over where they needed 19 runs to win. Rahul Tewatia smashed the final 2 balls for 2 sixes to seal the deal for his side. “I did premeditate, felt he (Odean) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me,” he said after the match.

Despite a tough game, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said he backs Odean Smith and the support staff will give all the backing to the all-rounder.

After watching the thrilling match, Twitter users were all praise for Gujarat Titans. Parthiv Patel called Rahul Tewatia unreal.

Official Gujarat Titans went gung-ho after Rahul Tewatia’s knock.

Harsha Bhogle reacted to GT's stunning win.

Michael Vaughan lauded the quality in the IPL.

Harbhajan Singh praised Gujarat Titans.

Here are other reactions:

