IPL 2022: 'My kids want to know why I can't score hundreds like Jos Buttler', says in-form David Warner

David Warner is the in-form batter for Delhi Capitals with a 60-plus score in each of his last three innings. The Australian cricketer's form has been crucial in helping DC win two out of their last three matches as they try to scale up in the points table.

Warner's latest half-century came on Wednesday night as he smashed a quick-fire 60 off 30 balls to help his side beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets. While Warner, who only scored 195 runs last season, would be enjoying the batting form, he says his daughters want to know why he is not able to score hundreds like Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler, who currently holds the Orange Cap and has already smashed two centuries this season.

"My kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred. It's not easy. 60 is not enough these days. They keep watching Jos (Buttler) score those hundreds and keep asking me why I can't hit the ball out of the park like him. It's great that the little ones around the world keep watching this game," Warner said at the post-match presentation at the DY Patil Stadium.

Meanwhile, Warner also credited the DC bowlers for the win on the night.

Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each as PBKS were bowled out for a paltry 115 in 20 overs. DC completed the chase in just 10.3 overs.

“I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers. Was grateful that we were able to get out of our rooms and play tonight,” said Warner.

PBKS' 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing IPL 2022.

DC moved to the sixth spot in the points table with the win and next face Buttler's Royals on 22 April at the Wankhede Stadium.

Punjab are currently at the eighth spot with six points. PBKS' next match is against Chennai Super Kings on 25 April also at the Wankhede.

