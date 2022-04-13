IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Pune Weather Update

A winless Mumbai Indians would be keen to put their best foot forward and get off the mark when they take on Punjab Kings on 13 April at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

For MI, Barring Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, none of their batters have been consistent. Skipper Rohit Sharma needs to shape up the team into a formidable side if they want to win this game.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have adopted an all-out attack mode with the bat since the start of the tournament. Their line-up is filled with stroke-makers and they keep challenging the bowlers irrespective of the situation of the game. They too are coming on the back of a heart-breaking loss in the last match against the Gujarat Titans.

While Punjab Kings have a fantastic batting line-up in place, their bowling could be a cause of concern. Similarly, Mumbai Indians have struggled with the ball, with no bowler in the side being capable of scalping quick wickets.

The match could well be decided on the basis of which team bowls better.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Wednesday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during this Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 28 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 26 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to around 55- 56 per cent.

Teams chasing down totals have been better here and hence, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh