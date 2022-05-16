IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians rope in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as Suryakumar Yadav's replacement

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians have roped in Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal as a replacement for batter Suryakumar Yadav, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left forearm muscle injury.

Madhwal is a 28-year old medium-pacer, who has played 15 T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 26.60. He will join MI at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

"Madhwal has been with the MI as part of the support team. He was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad," a press release stated.

Yadav had been in fine form with five-time champions Mumbai Indians until suffering the injury that prematurely ended his season.

The middle-order batter, who also broke into the Indian team over the past one year, had collected 303 runs in eight games at an average and strike rate of 43.29 and 145.67 respectively.

Mumbai Indians though, have little to play for other than pride in their remaining games as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table with nine defeats in 12 games. They face Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 May) and Delhi Capitals (21 May) in the final week of the league phase.

With inputs from PTI

