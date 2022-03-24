IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Factbox, the habitual champions

IPL titles: 5

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 once in 2011. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the playoffs in nine out of 14 seasons, going on to win five times, and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.

Here's how they have fared year on year:

How did they fare in the previous season: After winning back to back titles, Mumbai Indians suffered a jolt in the 2021 season. They were inconsistent, provided late fight but it wasn't enough as they failed to qualify for the Play-offs. They were involved in a two-way battle with KKR but missed out on net-run rate after finishing level on points with them.

Win percentage: Mumbai Indians have the second-best win percentage of 58.52, behind Chennai Super Kings (60.56). They have won 125, the most by any team, of the 217 matches, lost 88; won 2, and lost 2 in the Super Over.

Highest run-getter: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter with 4441 runs from 164 innings at an average of 31.27. He has scored one hundred and 32 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 130.12. Overall, Rohit is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5611 runs from 208 innings at 31.17.

Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.80. He has scalped one five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the league, and possesses an economy rate of 7.14 and a strike rate of 16.6.

Among the current crop, Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker with 130 wickets from 106 innings at 23.04, possessing an economy rate of 7.42 and striking every 18.6 balls.

Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya 114 not out vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2008.

The highest individual score for the franchise is still held by Sri Lanka legend Jayasuriya. He hammered 114 off 48 balls including nine fours and 11 sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural edition of the league.

Highest team score: 235/9 vs KXIP in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians' highest team total remains 235/9 against SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was their final game of the 2021 season and they needed to win by 171 runs or more to qualify for the play-offs. And they went for it. Batting first, Ishan Kishan went berserk with a 32-ball 84 and then Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with a 40-ball 82 to propel MI to a mammoth 235/9.

The win margin was still too much to ask for and Manish Pandey's 41-ball 69 extinguished all MI hopes as SRH did compete hard but fell short by 42 runs. Kishan was named the Man of the Match.

Bonus Point: Mumbai also hold the record of largest victory in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs. After amassing 212/3, they bundled out Delhi for 66 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Favourite opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians have loved playing against KKR, they have the best win percentage (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches) against the Knight Riders - 75.86 percent - with 22 wins from 29 matches and seven losses.

Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI have the lowest win percentage against SRH (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 8 out of the 18 matches and won NINE (Win percentage of 52.77) with one ending in a tie which was won by MI in the Super Over.

When they played in the UAE:

When they played in the UAE: MI struggled to adapt and lost all the five matches of that leg in 2014. It was a season where they bounced back and it was that famous last-ball six by Aditya Tare against Rajasthan Royals that propelled MI into the playoffs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium. They however lost to CSK in Eliminator. Six years later when they returned to the UAE, they ended up holding the trophy, their fifth in the league.

Mumbai rode a roller-coaster ride in 2021 as they won four and lost three of the seven matches in the UAE leg. They started off with three losses which put them on the back foot and from then on, they were playing the chasing game.

Lesser known facts:

MI is the only team that have more wins than losses against CSK - the most consistent team in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has amassed 1733 runs from 61 innings at an average of 34.66 in IPL at Wankhede Stadium - the most by a MI player at any venue in IPL

Mumbai Indians have taken 1207 wickets - the most by any team.

There have been four five-wicket hauls recorded in the Mumbai Indians jersey so far - the most among all the teams.

Mumbai Indians' bowlers have bowled 40 maidens in the history of IPL which is a record.

Mumbai Indians have bowled 105 no-balls in the IPL - the most by any teams.

Mumbai Indians have hit 1308 sixes in IPL - the most by any team. They also hold the record of hitting most fours in IPL - 2980.

Retention, purchases and squads

Players retained: Rohit Sharma (India batter) Rs 16 crore, Jasprit Bumrah (India pacer) Rs 12 crore, Suryakumar Yadav (India batter) Rs 8 crore, Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore

Players purchased

Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore

Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore

Sanjay Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Ramandeep Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Mayank Markande (India spinner) Rs 65 lakh

Aryan Juwal (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh

Tilak Varma (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore

Hrithik Shokeen (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Rahul Buddhi (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Arshad Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Jaydev Unadkat (India pacer) Rs 1.30 crore

Tymal Mills (England pacer) Rs 1.50 crore

M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.60 crore

Jofra Archer (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Fabian Allen (WI allrounder) Rs 75 lakh

Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh

Daniel Sams (Australia allrounder) Rs 2.60 crore

Anmolpreet Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Tim David (Singapore allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore

Riley Meredith (Australia pacer) Rs 1 crore

Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen