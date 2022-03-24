IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Factbox, the habitual champions

IPL titles: 5
Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 once in 2011. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the playoffs in nine out of 14 seasons, going on to win five times, and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.
Here's how they have fared year on year:
How did they fare in the previous season: After winning back to back titles, Mumbai Indians suffered a jolt in the 2021 season. They were inconsistent, provided late fight but it wasn't enough as they failed to qualify for the Play-offs. They were involved in a two-way battle with KKR but missed out on net-run rate after finishing level on points with them.
Win percentage: Mumbai Indians have the second-best win percentage of 58.52, behind Chennai Super Kings (60.56). They have won 125, the most by any team, of the 217 matches, lost 88; won 2, and lost 2 in the Super Over.
Highest run-getter: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter with 4441 runs from 164 innings at an average of 31.27. He has scored one hundred and 32 fifties and possesses a strike rate of 130.12. Overall, Rohit is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL with 5611 runs from 208 innings at 31.17.
Highest wicket-taker: Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets from 122 matches at an average of 19.80. He has scalped one five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls, the most by any bowler in the league, and possesses an economy rate of 7.14 and a strike rate of 16.6.
Among the current crop, Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker with 130 wickets from 106 innings at 23.04, possessing an economy rate of 7.42 and striking every 18.6 balls.
Highest individual score: Sanath Jayasuriya 114 not out vs CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in 2008.
The highest individual score for the franchise is still held by Sri Lanka legend Jayasuriya. He hammered 114 off 48 balls including nine fours and 11 sixes against CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in the inaugural edition of the league.
Highest team score: 235/9 vs KXIP in Mumbai
Mumbai Indians' highest team total remains 235/9 against SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was their final game of the 2021 season and they needed to win by 171 runs or more to qualify for the play-offs. And they went for it. Batting first, Ishan Kishan went berserk with a 32-ball 84 and then Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with a 40-ball 82 to propel MI to a mammoth 235/9.
The win margin was still too much to ask for and Manish Pandey's 41-ball 69 extinguished all MI hopes as SRH did compete hard but fell short by 42 runs. Kishan was named the Man of the Match.
Bonus Point: Mumbai also hold the record of largest victory in terms of runs. They beat Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs. After amassing 212/3, they bundled out Delhi for 66 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Favourite opponent: Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians have loved playing against KKR, they have the best win percentage (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches) against the Knight Riders - 75.86 percent - with 22 wins from 29 matches and seven losses.
Bogey team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI have the lowest win percentage against SRH (For teams against whom MI has played 10 or more matches). They have lost 8 out of the 18 matches and won NINE (Win percentage of 52.77) with one ending in a tie which was won by MI in the Super Over.
When they played in the UAE:
When they played in the UAE: MI struggled to adapt and lost all the five matches of that leg in 2014. It was a season where they bounced back and it was that famous last-ball six by Aditya Tare against Rajasthan Royals that propelled MI into the playoffs in a thriller at the Wankhede Stadium. They however lost to CSK in Eliminator. Six years later when they returned to the UAE, they ended up holding the trophy, their fifth in the league.
Mumbai rode a roller-coaster ride in 2021 as they won four and lost three of the seven matches in the UAE leg. They started off with three losses which put them on the back foot and from then on, they were playing the chasing game.
Lesser known facts:
Retention, purchases and squads
Players retained: Rohit Sharma (India batter) Rs 16 crore, Jasprit Bumrah (India pacer) Rs 12 crore, Suryakumar Yadav (India batter) Rs 8 crore, Kieron Pollard (WI allrounder) Rs 6 crore
Players purchased
Ishan Kishan (India batter-wk) Rs 15.25 crore
Dewald Brevis (SA batter) Rs 3 crore
Sanjay Yadav (India allrounder) Rs 50 lakh
Ramandeep Singh (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Mayank Markande (India spinner) Rs 65 lakh
Aryan Juwal (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar (India allrounder) Rs 30 lakh
Tilak Varma (India allrounder) Rs 1.70 crore
Hrithik Shokeen (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Rahul Buddhi (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Arshad Khan (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh
Jaydev Unadkat (India pacer) Rs 1.30 crore
Tymal Mills (England pacer) Rs 1.50 crore
M Ashwin (India spinner) Rs 1.60 crore
Jofra Archer (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore
Fabian Allen (WI allrounder) Rs 75 lakh
Basil Thampi (India pacer) Rs 30 lakh
Daniel Sams (Australia allrounder) Rs 2.60 crore
Anmolpreet Singh (India batter) Rs 20 lakh
Tim David (Singapore allrounder) Rs 8.25 crore
Riley Meredith (Australia pacer) Rs 1 crore
Full squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen
