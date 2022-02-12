IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, complete list of retained players and remaining purse

The IPL 2022 retention event took place on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited mega Auction leading up to the next season. Punjab Kings’ KL Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan and Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya were among the big names released by their franchises.

As expected, MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for Rs 12 crores, with Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crores), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crores) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crores), being the other retentions.

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj were the players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal were some of the key players released by RCB.

MI retained their skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson was retained, along with uncapped players Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

For RR, while skipper Sanju Samson was retained along with Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal, JofraArcher and Ben Stokes were notable released players.

Ahead of the IPL auction, the eight current franchises have released their retention list.

CSK, MI, DC have retained the maximum of four players allowed to be retained while RR have retained three players including skipper Sanju Samson.

According to the retention rules, the current franchises were allowed to retain a maximum of four players (Not more than three Indian players and not more than two foreign players)

The salary cap of the teams is 90 crores. The deductions are applied according to the number of retentions. In case of four retentions, Rs 42 crore is deducted. For three - 33 crore, for 2 - 24 crore and for one - 14 crore.

In case of uncapped player retention, Rs 4 crore was to be deducted.

List of retained players:

RCB: Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crores) Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crores) and Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crores)

MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crores), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crores), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crores), Kieron Pollard (6 crores)

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) (Rs 4 crore)

SRH: Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore), Umran Malik (uncapped, Rs 4 crore), Abdul Samad (Uncapped, Rs 4 crores)

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crores)

DC: Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore), Prithvi Shaw(Rs 7.5 crore) and Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.5 crore)

RR: Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Uncapped, Rs 4 crore).

KKR: Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 6 crore).

Purse remaining for each team after retentions:

RCB - 57 crore

MI - 48 crore

PBKS - 72 crore

SRH - 68 crore

CSK - 48 crore

DC - 47.5 crore

KKR - 48 crore

RR - 62 crore