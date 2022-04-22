IPL 2022: MS Dhoni showed he's still here and can finish the game, says Ravindra Jadeja

Struggling at 108/6 after 16 overs in a chase of 156, Chennai Supers Kings were in need of some inspiration against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. And it came from the bat of Dwaine Pretorius and MS Dhoni.

Pretorius scored a quick-fire 22 off 14 to bring down the equation to 17 off the last over but his dismissal on the first ball of the final over left Dhoni with a mountain to climb. The veteran Indian cricketer, however, stood firm in the face of the challenge and pulled off a last-ball heist, scoring 16 off the final four balls to guide CSK to a thrilling three-wicket win.

Dhoni's blistering knock of 28 off 13 balls was another reminder of his finishing prowess and his captain Ravindra Jadeja and Pretorius were full of praise for the former Indian captain after the match.

"Actually we were very tense, the way the game was going, but at some stage we knew that the great finisher of the game was there and if he played to the last ball, he can definitely finish the match. He (Dhoni) showed the world that he's still here and he can finish the game," CSK captain Jadeja said at the end of the match.

Jadeja was also seen bowing down to Dhoni at the end of the match.

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and yet again MS Dhoni 28* (13) shows why he is the best finisher. A four off the final ball to take @ChennaiIPL home. What a finish! #TATAIPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oAFOOi5uyJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

Pretorius also hailed Dhoni and spoke about their crucial partnership from the match.

"He (Dhoni) is the master at finishing. Did it again tonight. Wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over. He asked me to wait. Then I asked him again and he said go for it. Working on my bowling. Glad to contribute to a win for my team," Pretorius said.

This was CSK's second win of the tournament and they continue to be in the ninth spot with four points. Their next match is against Punjab Kings at The Wankhede stadium on April 25.

