IPL 2022: MS Dhoni replies to heartfelt letter from CSK fan; here's what he wrote

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni never fails to win the hearts of his fans. Whether its with his performance on field or his cool demeanour, 'Thala' never misses a chance to leave his followers in awe. This time was no different.

An ardent fan of Dhoni recently wrote a heartfelt letter for his hero, which conveyed his utmost respect and gratitude for 'Captain Cool'. A picture of the letter was shared by the official Twitter handle of CSK. They also framed the fan's letter and gifted it to the Indian legend.

“When it was dark, you made it bright and when it was already bright, you made it brighter in a sea of billions,” reads the first few lines of the letter. The franchise informed that the special letter was duly signed by Dhoni himself.

“Words from the 💛 framed for life & signed with 7 love!” the caption reads. Surprisingly, Dhoni not only signed the frame but also shared a small note saying, “Well Written. Best Wishes.”

Check out the post here:

The Chennai-based franchise has been eliminated from the playoffs race as they have been unable to gain any momentum in the tournament. CSK were knocked out of the cash-rich league after two back-to-back losses against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. With only four wins from 13 games, the team can only hope to redeem themselves in the next edition. The MS Dhoni-led side will end their IPL 2022 campaign on Friday, 20 May, against Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

When the present season began, CSK never managed to get off to a good start and lost their first four matches in a row under new captain Ravindra Jadeja. Later on, when Dhoni reassumed stewardship of the team but it was too late for a turnaround in the side's fortunes.

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Dhoni has been the backbone of the Chennai-based franchise. In the ongoing season, he has impressed his fans with the bat and made 206 runs in 13 games at an average of 34.33.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.