The ongoing Indian Premier League has seen some brilliant knocks so far, be it Jos Buttler's century against the Mumbai Indians or Andre Russell single-handedly demolishing Punjab Kings.

The shift from the low and slow venues in the UAE to faster and livelier pitches in Mumbai and Pune has proven to be a notable one – a change that has made the games faster and very interesting. The conditions on offer have been favourable for fast bowlers early under lights.

This has also seen batters enjoy their stroke play as they can trust the pace and bounce from the surface. This was in display when Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell sauntered out and battered the Punjab Kings bowling attack on Saturday. Despite chasing a mediocre total of 138, Russell was in his element as he smashed 8 sixes, stayed unbeaten on 70 off 31 deliveries.

KKR were rocked by Rahul Chahar’s spell and were struggling at 51/4 when Russell walked in. However, the Jamaican turned the tide of the match in his own inimitable style.

Russell has 11 sixes in two games and leads the table for most number of sixes. His strike rate, courtesy his blitzkrieg against the Punjab Kings, is 193.87. The all-rounder stated at the post-match presentation that he was happy to bring the team over the line. "I am happy to do whatever the team requires," he said.

Rajasthan Royals have looked the most consistent side this season and one of the biggest reasons behind their ideal start has been their explosive batting. Both Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have looked in roaring form so far.

Samson has hit 8 sixes and has scored with a strike rate of 177.08. Jos Buttler has also smashed 8 sixes and has a strike rate 140.62. Rajasthan’s batting is extremely top heavy, but so far the batters have taken up the responsibility of not only hitting some big ones, but taking their team to victory as well.

