IPL 2022, Most sixes: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik make rapid strides but Jos Buttler continues to top list

With Mumbai Indians already out of playoff contention and Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on the brink, IPL 2022 has thrown more surprises than one could perhaps have imagined.

Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably in the top two spots while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are fighting hard in the race to the playoffs.

As far as RR are concerned, they have been powered by some big hitting from their batters Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson. Buttler, who is having a season to remember, is sitting on top of almost every major batting record in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The England wicketkeeper-batter is the current orange cap holder with 618 runs in 11 matches. He is also sitting on top of the most sixes list. The attacking right-hander has hit 37 sixes so far in the tournament averaging more than three sixes per innings.

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has made rapid strides in the six hitters' list. The West Indies powerful ball-striker is currently at number two with 28 sixes in 12 matches. He would need to bat out of his skin in the remaining three matches if he wants to take KKR to the playoffs this year.

At number three is Punjab Kings' batter Liam Livingstone. The England right-hander came into the IPL last year with a big reputation but did not perform up to the mark for RR. However, this year he has justified his Rs 11.5 crore price tag by hitting 25 maximums in 11 matches.

The fact that RCB's Dinesh Karthik is in the fourth spot in the six hitters' list despite facing just 137 balls so far in IPL 2022, speaks volumes of the kind of form he is in. RCB have used him as a finisher and Karthik has repaid the faith by scoring at a strike rate of 200. He has hit 21 sixes so far.

At the fifth spot is West Indies' batter Shimron Hetmyer. The left-hander has done for the Royals what Karthik has been doing for RCB this year. Hetmyer has hit 21 sixes in 11 matches but ranks lower than Karthik because of his strike rate.

