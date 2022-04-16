IPL 2022: ‘Most impressive uncapped batter’ Twitterati react as Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram power SRH to win over KKR

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram scored aggressive half-centuries on Friday (15 April) as Sunrisers Hyderabad won against the Kolkata Knight Riders and notched up their third successive win.

Kolkata Knight Riders batted first and after a difficult start on a green pitch, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell struck valuable knocks and managed to power KKR to 175/8. For SRH, T Natarajan and Umran Malik were the bowlers to inflict the most damage.

However, SRH chased down this total in only 17.5 overs. Their efforts were powered by Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68* off 36). The batters smashed 10 sixes and 10 fours between them to seal the contest in a convincing manner.

Tripathi proved decisive on a pitch that had plenty of carry and movement for the seamers. He started the onslaught with a six off Russell and then launched an all-out attack on debutant Aman Khan.

He did not spare the spinners either as Varun Chakravarthy was welcomed into the attack with an 18-run over. Tripathi zoomed to his 50 off 21 balls as SRH rocked along to 95/2 after 10 overs. Such was the belligerence of Tripathi that he brought down the required rate to 7.88 with nine overs still remaining.

Even when Tripathi was dismissed, Markram did not allow pressure to build. The batter raced to 35 off 23 when Tripathi was dismissed. He needed just 31 balls to notch up his second IPL fifty.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram powered SRH to a convincing win:

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was all praise for Rahul Tripathi:

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is impressed with SRH’s depth:

Harbhajan Singh praised Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi:

Here are other reactions after this match:

With this win, SRH have now moved to the seventh place with three wins in five matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have dropped down to fourth spot from second position, but their net run rate took a beating after this 7-wicket loss.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.