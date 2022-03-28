IPL 2022 most fours: Ishan Kishan starts campaign with a quick-fire knock

IPL 2022 is only three matches old and we already have witnessed a couple of close contests. In the three matches that have gone by, teams winning the toss have elected to field first and have gone on to win the match.

With plenty of new faces in different teams, players are still getting acclimatised to their new roles and as such, the initial few matches will all be about settling into the new role.

In the first match of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders, led by new captain Shreyas Iyer put in a comprehensive show against defending champions Chennai Super Kings and went on to register a comfortable victory.

Mumbai Indians then took on Delhi Capitals in the second match and Ishan Kishan was the star of the show as he powered Mumbai to 177. However, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel put on a superb display of late hitting to stun the 5-time champions.

It was then followed by a high-scoring display at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by their new captain, Faf du Plessis smashed 205 in 20 overs. In response, Punjab Kings and their slew of power-hitters chased down the target in the 19th over. Odean Smith showed tremendous hitting skills as he plundered the RCB bowling attack.

“We were stressing on having a good start," Smith said at the post-match presentation.

"It was all about belief, once you have a good start, we have the power at the back end to bring it home. It was just [about] believing we could do it and we did it. I have some stuff to work on in terms of that but batting was good because I helped my team to get home,” Smith said after the match.

The action has already been top notch and if the beginning is anything to go by, we are in for a spectacular tournament. We take a look at the batters who have hit the most fours.

Ishan Kishan leads the charge with 11 fours. He is then followed by MS Dhoni who has hit seven fours and then Ajinkya Rahane comes in with six fours.

