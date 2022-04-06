IPL 2022: Meme fest erupts after Yuzvendra Chahal runs out 'ex' RCB skipper Virat Kohli

The IPL 2022 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals was a treat for the cricket fans yesterday (5 April). While Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed produced some fascinating individual performances with the bat, some of the players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini and Shimron Hetmyer from the RR camp were up against their former side.

While Padikkal scored 37 off 29 for RR, Hetmyer remained unbeaten at 42 off 31 as the Rajasthan team put 169/3 on the board.

But the real drama unfolded when Chahal was handed the ball by captain Sanju Samson. The leg-spinner scalped two wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs and was also involved in the run out of Virat Kohli. The dismissal attracted a lot of hilarious memes on social media.

When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

Yuzi Chahal when he meets virat kohli after the match pic.twitter.com/ikraNfxOjb — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 5, 2022

Chahal running out Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/WBbHIq25vG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2022

Virat Kohli to Yuzi Chahal after his performance against RCB. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/ZnYNpI5EJJ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 5, 2022

Virat Kohli run out by Yuzi Chahal. RCB Fans be like :-#RRvsRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pVhD9U8XSj — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) April 5, 2022

Talking about the match, RCB were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 87/5 in the 13th over before Karthik and Shahbaz came in for the rescue and stitched a stand of 67 runs for the sixth wicket to get the side back on track.

While the left-hander scored a quick-fire 45 off 26, Karthik remained unbeaten at 44 off 23 to see the side home.

