IPL 2022: Mandeep Singh equals Rohit Sharma's record of most ducks in IPL

Mandeep Singh, on Thursday, equalled Rohit Sharma's record for most ducks in the Indian Premier League.

Mandeep was on 13 ducks and against SRH, he registered another one as he departed in the first over of the match. Both Rohit and Mandeep sit on 14 ducks now.

This was Mandeep's first outing in IPL 2022. He was beautifully set-up by Bhuvneshwar. The SRH pacer bowled a couple of outswingers to start off and then a couple of inswingers as well. Mandeep couldn't score off the first four balls. It built pressure. Bhuvneshwar then bowled the outswinger again, a touch wide, Mandeep poked at it and got an outside edge to the keeper.

Bhuvneshwar ended up bowled a wicket maiden.

There are six players on 13 ducks - Piyush Chawla, Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik.

Rohit Sharma had registered his 14th duck in the 33rd match of IPL 2022 against CSK. He was removed by Mukesh Choudhary for a two-ball duck.

After the early departure of Mandeep, Warner went on the counter attack and hit a brilliant 92 not out off 58 balls. He along with Rovman powell (67 off 35 balls) powered DC to 207/3.