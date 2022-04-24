IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Weather Update

Hardly anything has gone right for IPL's most successful team Mumbai Indians in this edition of the cash-rich tournament. They have lost seven matches in a row and set the unwanted record of losing most matches on the trot at the start of a season - 7. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next face Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

LSG's debut season in the Indian Premier League has been a decent one so far. They have won four out of seven matches so far and would be looking to achieve some consistency.

They, however, are coming off an 18-run defeat to RCB. The KL Rahul-led side had beaten MI by 18 runs in their previous encounter, which is likely to give them confidence.

Their bowling attack led by Avesh Khan and Dushmantha Chameera would want to exploit the dreadful form of the MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

As far as MI are concerned, they desperately need a win. Whatever mathematical chances they have of making it to play-offs, depends on whether they can beat LSG comprehensively on Monday or not.

Weather Report

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The temperature in Mumbai on Sunday is expected to be around 29-36 degrees Celsius. Thankfully, rain won't play a spoilsport. The wind speed during the evening can go up to 45 km/hr.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

