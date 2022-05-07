IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pune Weather Update

An in-form Lucknow Super Giants will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second match of Saturday’s doubleheader. Coming off wins in their previous games, both teams will be aiming to continue their winning ways when they face each other at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Debutants LSG have almost made their way to the playoffs under the leadership of KL Rahul. With 14 points in 7 outings, LSG are now placed on the second spot in the IPL points tally. Another win will help them take a big step towards qualifying for Playoffs.

The Lucknow boys clinched a close 6-run victory in their previous encounter against Delhi Capitals. The top-order clicked well and posted 195 on the scoreboard. They will be keen to gain another victory in this fixture.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are still struggling to get sustained momentum. They have only managed to win 4 out of their 10 encounters so far. It's going to be a daunting task now on and they will need to go all out in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

KKR did bounce back well in their previous clash against Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully chased down 153 runs. Another victory can give the Kolkata-based franchise the much-needed confidence to go up on the table in the final phase of the tournament.

Weather Report:

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on matchday. There is no chance of precipitation during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match. The wind speed is expected to be around 18km/h on Saturday, while temperatures could hover from 24 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 53 percent.

Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav.

