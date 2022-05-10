IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Pune Weather Update

Gujarat Titans will aim to turn their fortunes around and re-establish their dominance over the top spot when they face off against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants in Pune on 10 May. Both new entrants have 16 points in 11 games, with net run rate the only factor separating them.

It can be a game of revenge for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow side. In their previous battle, Gujarat clinched a comfortable 5-wicket victory. Batting first Lucknow put up 158 on board. But the collective efforts of Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya and David Miller helped the Titans reach the target with two balls to spare. However, LSG has bounced back well since the contest and become a good challenge for the rest of the franchises.

In their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, the bowling unit stole the show for the Lucknow side. While defending a target of 177, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder put an end to the KKR innings at 101 runs, scalping three wickets each.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans fell five runs short of chasing down 178 runs against Mumbai Indians. Requiring 9 runs in the last over, David Miller could not make it past the finishing line as Daniel Sams turned out to be the saviour for Mumbai Indians.

Weather Report:

Pune weather is expected to be mostly cloudy or hazy on Tuesday. However, there is no chance of rain during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans encounter. The wind speed is expected to be around 20km/h on matchday, while temperatures could hover from 24 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 42-75 percent.

Possible Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, B Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

