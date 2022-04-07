IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener, but were then beaten by the Gujarat Titans in the next game. They will be getting back David Warner for this match and this should act as a real shot in the arm for Rishabh Pant and team.
Weather report
Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny, clear, and hot on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain during this Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/hr on matchday, while the temperature could be around 28 degrees Celsius at night. According to reports, humidity will be 76 percent.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XI:
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
