IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Lucknow Super Giants will be looking for their third consecutive win as they meet Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals on 7 April.

Led by KL Rahul, LSG are high on confidence after having won their previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. This was their second successive win this season after a magnificent victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. With these wins, the side has bounced back strongly after being defeated by the Gujarat Titans in their first outing of this season.