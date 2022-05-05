Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH: Hyderabad opt to field, hand out debuts to Abbott, Gopal and Tyagi

IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH: Hyderabad opt to field, hand out debuts to Abbott, Gopal and Tyagi

19:11 (IST)

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

19:05 (IST)

Kane Williamson: Maybe some dew. I don’t think quite different. We move on quickly, there have been some positives throughout. Three changes, three debutants, two of them for the injured players while Marco Jansen misses out. It’s pretty interesting at this end of the tournament, but our focus as a side is to make small improvements.

Rishabh Pant: Nothing much, because on these kind of wickets, you can bat first as well as bowl first. We have four changes — Prithvi, Axar, Chetan and Mustafizur miss out, Mandeep, Ripal, Nortje and Khaleel are playing. Some are forced errors, few changes are according to the wicket.

19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field

18:50 (IST)

Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen

"This is such a beautiful stadium. It’s probably my favourite in all the four that we’ve played so far. It’s so pretty and got so much pretty. The outfield is like a carpet, is magnificent. The long boundary is not long enough for these guys. The strike rates on this ground are higher than in any other ground. Teams that are chasing are winning most of the games, and I expect the captain winning the toss to chase."

18:40 (IST)

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings languish at the bottom of the table, with the former out of reckoning for a spot in the playoffs, while debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are almost through to the knockouts with 16 and 14 points respectively to their name.

While GT and LSG are expected to breeze into the playoffs, there is a fair amount of competition for the remaining two slots with as many as six teams in the fray, including Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lock horns later this evening.

Click here to read our explainer on IPL 2022 playoff scenarios

18:30 (IST)

"Pant for me has been doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant the batsman still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon."

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina feels that for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, a big, match-defining knock is just around the corner.

Read: Rishabh Pant doing well as DC skipper, big knock isn't far away, says Suresh Raina

18:20 (IST)

All-rounder Lalit Yadav is running against time to repay the unshakeable faith that head coach Ricky Ponting has reposed in him as Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL campaign alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is the third IPL season for the lanky DC all-rounder, who is one of Ponting's favourite cricketers, and the Aussie legend has invested a lot in the man from Najafgarh.

Click here to read the DC vs SRH preview

18:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 50 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. DC and SRH find themselves at the fifth and seventh spots respectively in the IPL 2022 points table, and will hope to collect a win today to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Catch IPL LIVE score here. Latest IPL 2022 news: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - IPL LIVE scorecard: Delhi, Hyderabad lock horns in a mid-table clash with both teams hoping to stay afloat in the playoffs race.

Preview: Delhi Capitals have given a lot of players a long rope, but they have not performed consistently. DC coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant would be hoping that these players repay some of their faith when the team take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rishabh Pant captain of Delhi Capitals at the toss during match 50 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 5th May 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Captains Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson at the toss in the Delhi Capitals-Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad were on a five-match winning spree, but their winning ways were brought to a screeching halt in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. Their pace battery was taken to the cleaners by CSK and now, the pressure will be on them to bounce back against Delhi Capitals.

When will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on Thursday (5 May).

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The DC vs SRH match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Pravin Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Umran Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Saurabh Dubey, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Karik Tyagi, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

