IPL 2022: ‘Leader, bowler and the finisher’, Twitter hails Rashid Khan’s captaincy debut

Stand-in captain Rashid Khan’s game-changing 21-ball 40 and David Miller's sensational knock of 94 not out helped Gujarat Titans successfully chase down the target of 170 in their match against Chennai Super Kings. The second match of Sunday's doubleheader also saw Khan make his captaincy debut in the Indian Premier League.

Despite losing early wickets, Miller and Khan forged an important partnership to take GT across the finishing line. When Khan walked out to bat, the Titans were on 87/5 and missing regular skipper Hardik Pandya's presence in the game. But Khan went ballistic in the 18th over and smashed three sixes and a four off Chris Jordan.

His aggressive knock, along with Miller's performance, powered GT to the target, with one ball to spare.

After watching Khan play some incredible shots, Twitter users went berserk:

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar could not stop himself from congratulating both Miller and Khan on their team's victory.

Former CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh hailed Rashid Khan for his performance and asked fans if they could name the shots played by him.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif called the all-rounder "a daring captain".

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina congratulated Khan on his debut as a captain.

Here are some more reactions:

“It’s an amazing feeling in the IPL, it’s a dream come true to lead the team, and delivering that is something special," Khan said in a post-match presentation. He added that he hadn't batted in the first 5 games so he wanted to take the responsibility.

With this win, GT consolidated their position at the top of the league table with 10 points. They have won five out of six games so far in the ongoing tournament.

The Titans will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday (23 April) while CSK will lock horns with a winless Mumbai Indians on Thursday (21 April).

