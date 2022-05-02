IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai Weather Update

Kolkata Knight Riders are caught in a downward spiral. After winning three out of four matches at the start of IPL 2022, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has lost five in a row. With their playoff chances hanging by a thread, KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Nothing has gone right for KKR in the last few matches. They have made changes in bulk, without any positive results to show. The biggest worry has been their opening pair. They have tried four different opening combinations in the last five games, but none have been successful.

Three out of their four retained players are horribly out of form. Varun Chakravarthy has even lost his place in the side. Only Andre Russell has put together a few notable performances, but he hasn't shown the consistency that can be relied on.

Only captain Shreyas Iyer and fast bowler Umesh Yadav have put their hands up with regular performances. Their decision to keep Pat Cummins out of the XI after a couple of bad outings with the ball hardly makes any sense.

On the other hand, RR are in a much better state despite losing their last match to Mumbai Indians. Jos Buttler continues to be unstoppable at the top of the order and Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen have been doing their bit with the ball.

The only concern for RR has been the form of captain Sanju Samson. He has looked a million dollars whenever he has walked out to bat but the right-hander has somehow found a way to throw his wicket away.

Weather Report

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Monday is likely to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering between 29 to 35 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain. The wind speed can go up to 34 km/h in the evening.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals possible starting XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted starting line-up: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Rajasthan Royals predicted starting line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen